Mumbai: Jersey, the sports drama starring Shahid Kapoor, has finally been given a release date. On April 14th, the film will be released in theatres all around the world. Mrunal Thakur plays the female lead in the film. The sports drama was originally set to hit theatres on December 31, 2021, but it was postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 infections. The star cast of the movie is enthralled with the announcement of the new release date.

Shahid Kapoor shared his excitement with his fans on his Instagram account with the caption, “So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres!! (sic).” While Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram stories to share the news with her fans. She also reposted Shahid’s post on her story. Also Read - ‘Shamshera Will Hopefully Touch The Hearts Of Every Cinema Lover’: Vaani Kapoor

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Take a look at Mrunal Thakur’s story here:

Jersey tells the story of a cricketer who returns to the game in his 30s to inspire his son by joining the Indian cricket squad. The film is a remake of the same-named Telugu film from 2019, which also stars Nani. Gowtam Tinnanuri directed both the original Telugu film and the Hindi adaptation. Shahid Kapoor’s father, actor Pankaj Kapur, plays a significant part in the film. Aside from them, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj have joined.

Are you excited to watch Shahid-Mrunal starter Jersey? Let us know. Watch this space for more updates.