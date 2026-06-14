Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 gets A certificate, marks Kriti Sanon’s first adult-rated film

The certification of Cocktail 2 has generated strong discussion in film circles, with audiences curious about the film’s mature themes and the fresh pairing of its lead actors.

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Cocktail 2 receives A certificate (PC: Twitter)

The upcoming film Cocktail 2, has already started creating strong buzz even before hitting theatres. Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an A certificate. With its release date set for June 19, the film is being closely watched due to its franchise connection, fresh cast pairing and mature storytelling approach. The certification update has also brought attention to the film’s runtime and the milestones it marks for its lead actors. With advance bookings opening recently, the excitement around the sequel continues to grow among audiences.

Cocktail 2 gets A certificate ahead of release

The CBFC has officially certified Cocktail 2 with an A rating, confirming that the film is intended for adult audiences due to its mature themes. The runtime of the film is reported to be 150 minutes, which equals 2 hours and 30 minutes. The advance booking for the film opened at midnight on June 14, adding further momentum to its pre-release hype. The sequel continues the legacy of the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty and was also directed by Homi Adajania under Maddock Films.

Kriti Sanon’s first A-rated film milestone

For Kriti Sanon, Cocktail 2 marks an important career moment as it becomes her first adult-rated film in her 12-year journey in Bollywood. This shift highlights her move towards more intense and mature roles on screen. Rashmika Mandanna also adds another A-rated film to her filmography following Animal (2023). Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor continues his streak of intense cinema with this being his fifth A-rated film after titles like Kaminey, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh and O’Romeo.

Shahid Kapoor’s consecutive A-rated releases

Interestingly, Cocktail 2 comes right after O’Romeo, making Shahid Kapoor appear in back-to-back A-rated films for the first time in his career. This reflects his continued association with strong, performance-driven and mature storytelling roles. The first Cocktail film released in 2012 had a U/A certificate and ran for 146 minutes, making the sequel slightly longer and more intense in comparison.

About Cocktail and Cocktail 2

The 2012 Bollywood hit Cocktail is a romantic comedy-drama starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty alongside Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani, and Randeep Hooda. It became a major box office success, grossing Rs 125.7 crore worldwide against a Rs 35 crore budget. Its highly anticipated spiritual sequel, Cocktail 2, arrives in theatres on June 19, 2026. Directed by Homi Adajania, this fresh instalment offers a chaotic and modern love triangle taking a fresh take on modern age love stories and friendships.