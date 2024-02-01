Home

Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor Reacts to Hrithik Roshan’s Statement of ‘Being a Start’, Says ‘I have the Opposite…’

Shahid Kapoor Reacts to Hrithik Roshan’s Statement of ‘Being a Start’, Says ‘I have the Opposite…’

In a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor openly discussed sacrificing fame in exchange for being recognized for his work.

Shahid Kapoor reacts on Hrithik Roshan's statement.

Hrithik Roshan has been in the limelight ever since he made a massive comment when he said that he could do better as an actor if he didn’t have the burden of being a star. Now, Shahid Kapoor has also reacted to it. In a recent promotional interview for Shahid’s upcoming movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the actor talked about Hrithik’s statement and shared that he would never let the actor in him go away at the cost of stardom.

Trending Now

During a conversation with Film Companion, Shahid Kapoor said, “I have the opposite problem. I do not want to lose the actor in me. So sometimes, I sacrifice stardom. I think I am on the other side of the fence. I have the opposite problem. I am like, ‘Yeah, I know what he is saying, I get it because sometimes it is like that’. It is also the nature of films that we do, the choices we make, the graph that each one of us chooses. I think, in that, his journey is very different to mine.”

You may like to read

The actor later gave an example of Bollywood’s Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan along with Dilip Kumar that these actors would never choose stardom above acting. Shahid added, “There are enough examples where there is definite stardom, and there are heavy acting jobs. I have grown up watching that, and I aspire to that. I would not let the actor in me go. That’s not just something I would do. I won’t.”

What was Hrithik Roshan’s Comment?

Hrithik has been in the limelight due to his recent release Fighter. Roshan was also in conversation with Film Companion where he argued and gave a huge statement that being a star is a burden. The actor said, “When you got to take up the job of a star, it is unhealthy actually in many many ways,” Hrithik said. “The star is the responsibility. I am very grateful for it, don’t get me wrong, I am very thankful this is something I cherish. I know it’s been given to me, it’s a gift, but it’s a burden that I carry. And, I have to work very hard to thrive. I don’t want to survive I wanna thrive in it, but it’s a journey. As an actor, I feel very, very relaxed when there are no expectations.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.