Shahid Kapoor Reveals Why He Rejected Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti, ‘Unfortunately I Couldn’t…’

Did you know that Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was asked to feature in the iconic Hindi movie, Rang De Basanti. Read along to find out why Shahid rejected the role.

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor has made significant progress in the entertainment industry. Known for his diverse range of films, he continues to have a large and dedicated fan base. In a surprising confession, the actor revealed that he had declined the opportunity to star in the 2006 hit film ‘Rang De Basanti’ and now regrets that decision. Read along.

Here’s Why Shahid Kapoor Rejected Rang De Basanti

During an interview on Neha Dhupia’s show, BFFs With Vogue, Shahid explained the reason behind rejecting Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film. He expressed remorse for turning down the role of Karan Singhania, which was later portrayed by Siddharth, due to prior commitments. Shahid expressed his remorse for not taking on the film. He was offered the role of Siddharth and was deeply moved by the script, but unfortunately, he couldn’t find the time for it.

Shahid Kapoor’s Success In Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his film “Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya” with Kriti Sanon. The movie had a decent opening at the box office and has now surpassed the 50 crore mark. Kriti recently revealed whether there will be a sequel to the film. On the social media platform X, a fan asked Kriti, “When can we expect part 2 #TBMAUJ?” The actress responded, “With all the love coming in, I’m sure Amit & Aradhana (writers & directors) are motivated to write Part 2 soon! (heart emoji) (sic).”

Will Shahid Kapoor Rewrite The Legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? Here’s What We Know!

Amit Rai is teaming up with Shahid Kapoor for an upcoming movie that aims to celebrate the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose principles and ideas continue to influence India. However, the director of OMG 2 is currently seeking a partnership with a leading production studio before moving forward with the movie’s pre-production. According to a source close to the project’s development, as reported by Pinkvilla, “Although Shahid has tentatively agreed to lead the film, all official paperwork and announcements will be made once a studio is confirmed as part of the project. The team is in discussions with several prominent studios and financiers to collaborate on the film (sic).”

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The film, directed by debut directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, has a duration of 143.15 minutes, equivalent to 2 hours, 23 minutes, and 15 seconds. It received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a romantic drama that follows the story of Shahid, who brings Kriti into his family without knowing that she is actually a robot, the woman he has deeply fallen in love with. The movie also features a special appearance by Janhvi Kapoor.

What are your thoughts on Shahid Kapoor’s role if he had taken Rang De Basanti?

