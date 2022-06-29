Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Kissing Video: A video of Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput sharing a passionate lip lock at the actor’s sister’s wedding is going viral on social media with fans gushing over the Bollywood couple. Earlier this year Shahid Kapoor’s half-sister and veteran actors- Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak’s daughter Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Manoj and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank Pahwa and her wedding video is finally out.Also Read - Mira Rajput Wears Kolhapuri Chappals in Italy, Oozes Hotness in Black Bralette And White Shorts - See Viral Pics

Shahid-Mira viral lip lock video

The 4-minute video, includes groom Mayank reciting a poem for his bride Sanah at the altar. It also gives us a glimpse of all the fun activities proving that it was indeed a gala affair. During the end of the video Mira and Shahid are seen dancing as the star-wife suddenly pulls her husband closer for a kiss. And as the star-couple is enjoying the lip-lock their darling daughter Misha is seen dancing with her friend. The clip also shows Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah bringing in red bangles and kaleere for the bride. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani Celebrate 3 Years Of Kabir Singh On Sets Of Koffee With Karan 7- Watch

Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah tried her hands in movies with a small role in the actor’s film Shaandaar with Alia Bhatt. Sanah played a bride in the movie, while Shahid played a wedding planner. Shahid & Sanah’s father Pankaj Kapur was also part of the movie. Also Read - Mira Rajput Hails Vidya Balan And Shefali Shah For Calling Out Sexism at Home

