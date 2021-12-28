Mumbai: The film Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, is about a middle-aged cricketer who returns to the game. His comeback is motivated by two goals: the desire to represent India in cricket and the fulfilment of his son’s dream to get a jersey (as a gift). After the civil limitations were reimposed due to fears about the Omicron variant, the producers of the sports drama ‘Jersey‘ chose to postpone the film’s theatrical debut.Also Read - Delhi Metro: New Guidelines Commuters MUST Know

The film that was expected to be released on the last day of the year, December 31st is postponed now. The move comes after the Delhi government ordered the closure of cinema halls, spas, and gyms on Tuesday in order to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases. Also Read - No New COVID Restrictions In England before 2022

The makers issued a statement saying, “In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film ‘Jersey’. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wish you all the best for the new year ahead (sic)!!” Also Read - Puducherry Confirms First Two Cases of Omicron

In addition to Shahid and Mrunal, the film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri also stars Pankaj Kapoor and is a remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same name. He will be Jab We Met fame’s reel coach in this film, and he will be reprising his role as Satyaraj from Nani’s Jersey!

Shahid Kapoor was excited for the film, which seems to be packed with emotions and drama, after the success of ‘Kabir Singh.’ The trailer for ‘Jersey‘ has garnered over 50 million views, indicating that the film has been well accepted by the public.

(With inputs from IANS)