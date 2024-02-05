Home

Shahid Kapoor to Play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj For OMG 2 Director Amit Rai? Here’s What We Know

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is reportedly in talks with OMG 2 director Amit Rai, for his next project based on the historical legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Here's what we know.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to feature in his upcoming film, Teri Bataon Mein Uljha Jiya, starring alongside Kriti Sanon. The Kabir Singh actor is currently seen promoting his romantic drama movie which will hit the theatres on February 9, 2024. Amid all this news Shahid is expected to feature in the film titled, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Based on Pinkvilla reports the movie will be directed by OMG 2 director Amit Rai and he is currently in talks with Shahid Kapoor for the lead role.

Will Shahid Kapoor Be Seen In Another Historical Drama Movie? Here’s What We Know

Pinkvilla reported that based on a reliable source, Shahid Kapoor is currently in discussions with director Amit Rai for the upcoming historical movie based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is set to be produced by Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films. The report further added, “Shivaji is Amit’s passion project, and when he pitched the idea to Ashwin, he was blown away by its vision and writing. The duo wasted no time and quickly zeroed in on Shahid Kapoor as according to them he is the best fit for the lead role (sic).”

The report read, “The film is written and directed by Amit Rai. Also, given their past collaborations including OMG, discussions between Ashwin and Amit about the film’s production were swift. Shahid was equally enthusiastic about the idea and eagerly came on board (sic).”

Amit Rai’s Next Project, To Rewrite The Legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Amit Rai’s upcoming movie in collaboration with Shahid Kapoor looks forward to reiterating the historic legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj whose principles and ideas are closely practiced in India. However, the OMG 2 director is currently looking for a tie-up with a top studio production before proceeding with pre-production of the movie. A source close to the development of the project stated in Pinkvilla’s report, “While Shahid has agreed in principle to spearhead the film, all the paperwork and announcements will happen once a studio comes on board the project. The makers are in talks with several top studios/financers to associate themselves with the film (sic).”

While there have been no official announcements made either by the director or the actor. However, we look forward to the development of this report.

About Shahid Kapoor’s Upcoming Movie- Teri Bataon Mein Uljha Jiya

The Jersey actor has been a hot topic in the film industry where Shahid is currently seen with Kriti Sanon promoting his movie. The movie is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The science fiction romantic drama is all set to hit theatres on February 9, 2024.

