Shahid Kapoor Turns Kabir Singh After Losing His Twitter Blue Tick: ‘Elon, Tu Ruk’

Shahid Kapoor recently turned into Kabir Singh after losing his Twitter blue tick mark as netizens were left in splits.

Shahid Kapoor Turns Kabir Singh After Losing His Blue Tick: Shahid Kapoor, apart from his acting prowess, is also known for his witty humour. The actor excels in adapting to intense characters which was showcased in his much talked about blockbuster Kabir Singh. While the movie received mixed reactions as many felt toxic masculinity and sexism was being glorified through the protagonist played by Shahid. A section of audiences were offended by the depiction of romance between Kabir essayed by Shahid and Preeti portrayed by Kiara Advani. However, the performances became iconic and the viral memes from the movie are still breaking the internet.

CHECK OUT SHAHID KAPOOR’S VIRAL TWEET:

Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu. Haha 😂 https://t.co/fuzsEUds9o — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 21, 2023

SHAHID KAPOOR REPOSTS KABIR SINGH MEME AFTER LOSING TWITTER BLUE TICK

After many Bollywood celebrities including Shahid lost their verified twitter blue tick, netizens started sharing Kabir Singh memes. A user on the micro-blogging platform shared a photo of Shahid from the film where he looks angry and is riding his bike on his way to beat the goon who threw colour on Kiara. The Twitterati captioned his post as “Shahid Kapoor on his way to thrash Elon Musk for his Blue tick.” The actor responded to the post with a laughing emoji and quote tweeted it as he wrote “Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu. Haha (who has dared to touch my blue tick?… Elon Musk I am coming for you).” The actor’s funny tweet left netizens in splits as they reacted to his comment. Cricketer Virat Kohli quote tweeted Shahid and wrote, “Without Blue tick Your Just Common Man.” A netizen tweeted “Kabir singh k blue tick ko elon bhai nay touch kiya.”

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO SHAHID KAPOOR’S TWEET ON BLUE TICK REMOVAL:

Without Blue tick Your Just Common Man https://t.co/msGKkFgTZU — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli1234) April 21, 2023

Kabir singh k blue tick ko elon bhai nay touch kiya https://t.co/A9ttFVaJtt — Dr.zeeshan (@ze2298) April 21, 2023

He is so effortlessly humorous https://t.co/2ytCNNGOgR — ❤️ (@ShahidzAnnie) April 21, 2023

Areyyyyy,I legit checked it is real Shahid or not https://t.co/uTJPjfl83Q — Rámyá✨||RCB (@ramyapadam571) April 21, 2023

That’s the real Shahid you all https://t.co/BxKRg34Qqd — SoN! || Ignore & Fly (@fanatic_devil16) April 21, 2023

Now, Elon musk will get introduced to kabir singh.#BlueTick https://t.co/U09ei1WppI — Rakesh Verma (@__Rama_77) April 21, 2023

Bhai Aap Wada Waun Waun Wada Waun Waun Bolna Bhul Gaye. For better effect — Shubham Tharwani (@ShubhamTharwani) April 21, 2023

AMITABH BACHCHAN TWEETS ABOUT PAYING FOR BLUE TICK MARK

As per the new changes where one has to pay for retaining the blue tick on Twitter many Bollywood celebs lost their verified mark. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Anushka Sharma were among the celebrities who lost their Twitter blue tick. Amitabh Bachchan even posted on social media about paying for the blue tick. He wrote “T 4623 – twitter brother! Are you listening? Now we have filled the money too… so that blue lotus [tick] is there, right, put it back brother, so that people know that we are the ones – Amitabh Bachchan .. with folded hands Here we are Of now, Godwa [feet] of couples??” he tweeted in Hindi.

