Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday. His fans and friends from the industry showered him with birthday greetings on social media. The actor had a small celebration at his home and in attendance were his brother Ishaan Khatter and his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, as well as Sidharth Malhotra and his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. Several photos from the celebrations took rounds on the internet.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's rumoured romance has gained new life thanks to actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput's latest social media post. Mira is wearing a floral shirt and sunglasses in the photo. Ananya, on the other hand, was dressed in a strappy white-green flowery dress. Gehraiyaan fame shared a photo with the birthday boy on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday Sash! Bestestest!"



Bollywood’s yet another rumoured couple and actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted coming to Shahid Kapoor’s house together for his birthday celebration. While Good Newwz fame looked gorgeous in a white dress with a deep neckline enhanced the glitter touch. She wore a blue jacket over her outfit and finished it off with a pair of heels. Her hair was parted in the middle and kept open. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked dashing in a green and black checked shirt and baggy jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While the suspicion of who’s dating who is always a mystery, fans sure do ship Sidharth-Kiara and Ishaan-Ananya. Fans can’t get enough of these rumoured lovers who have been grabbing all the eyeballs for their love affair.

While on the work front, Shahid Kapoor is looking forward to the release of the sports drama Jersey. Mrunal Thakur also appears in the film, which will be released in April. The film was supposed to be released on December 31st, however, it was postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 instances.

