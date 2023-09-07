Shahid Kapoor Has The Best Birthday Wish For ‘Queen Of His Heart’ Mira Rajput

Home

Shahid Kapoor’s Birthday Wish For ‘Queen Of His Heart’ Mira Rajput Is Too Awe-dorable

Bollywood’s chocolate boy Shahid Kapoor penned an awe-dorable birthday note for his wife Mira Rajput on her special day. From gazing into each other’s eyes to a cuddly pose, the string of pictures has completely won over the internet.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput exchanged vows on July 7, 2015. (Image Credits: Instagram)

While most people believe in the idea of love marriages, Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor is an epitome of successful arranged marriage. From the old-school romance with Amrita Rao in Vivah to exchanging vows with Mira Rajput in real life, the actor always has a romantic take on arranged marriages. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have been happily married for eight years now. Today, 7 September, Mira celebrates her 29th birthday and on this special occasion, Shahid has shared a warm note for his better half on his social media handle. The ‘Jab We Met’ actor also dropped some alluring photos with his ladylove, which are too adorable for words.

Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira on July 7, 2015 and since then, they have been shelling out major couple goals. They stepped into parenthood with two munchkins: daughter Misha and son Zayn.

Shahid Kapoor’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Mira Rajput

Bollywood’s chocolate boy on the special day of ‘queen of his heart’, Mira Rajput, penned an awe-dorable birthday note for his wife. From gazing into each other’s eyes to Shahid giving a peck on Mira’s cheek, this string of pictures has completely won over the internet.

Sharing the cutest and most romantic series of pictures with Mira Rajput on his Instagram account. Shahid Kapoor captioned, “Mira the queen of my heart. Happy birthday to you and oh so lucky me to have you all for me always and forever.”

Have a look at the adorable post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)



Here’s How Fans Reacted To Shahid Kapoor’s Post

Shahid Kapoor’s post is just too cute to miss. As soon as the actor posted the romantic pictures and wished his love, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the two and flooded the comment section with a plethora of lovely comments.

One user commented, “If arranged marriage can be like this then why not.” Another fan chimed in and said, “How sweet I envy Mira…still love you both, keep loving and growing together.” “Happy Happy Birthday @mira. kapoor. Keep shining. We Shanatics love and respect you a lot. Let’s shower our love for Shahid together,” an account remarked. “You both look soooo perfect. Happy birthday @mira. Kapoor,” an individual wrote. “Aao guyz milkar jealous feel karte h,” a fan jokingly said.

Shahid Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor has been roped in for Awara Pagal Deewana 2. The film also casts Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani in lead roles. He also has Rosshan Andrrews’s directorial Koi Shaq in the pipeline. Other than this, the ‘Bloody Daddy’ actor will be seen romancing with Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film. Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, it is expected to premiere on December 7 this year.

