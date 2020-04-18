Giving fans a glimpse of his rarely seen goofy side, Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor is currently breaking the Internet with his video featuring him flirting with Mira Rajput late in the night. As celebrities flood the Internet with latest skills polished this quarantine, Shahid and Mira were seen simply catching up on some quality time as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. Also Read - Mrunal Thakur is Kushal Tandon's 'Soulmate'? Duo Flood The Internet With Mushy Pictures And Messages

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, Shahid shared a video featuring him in bed with Mira and both engrossed in their respective phones. Turning his selfie camera towards her, Shahid calls out to Mira saying, “Aye sexy, sexy.” The cold look that Mira returns is priceless and left fans in splits. Taking to her own handle later, Mira hinted, “Revenge is in the mail (sic)” while Shahid’s Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur commented, “@mira.kapoor almost smiled in the end hahahahaha you guys (sic).” Also Read - Mira Rajput Shares Throwback Thursday Picture From Her Haldi Ceremony, Calls it, ‘Bittersweet Memories’

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a complete nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor started a chat with his fans on micro-blogging site Twitter. As soon as Shahid was open to the chat, a fan asked Shahid that what would Kabir Singh do during a three-week lockdown? To this, Shahid’s response was, ” Hug Preeti (the dog) and make do. Rules are rules bro.” Shahid’s response was in context to the social distancing rule amid the deadly coronavrus outbreak.

Interestingly, the Bombay Municipal Corporation recently sealed AntiGravity Club, a popular gym in Bandra where actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor train. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the gym remained exclusively opened for Shahid and Mira on Sunday where the couple spent close to two hours in the evening despite the state government’s order to shut all the gymnasiums amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The report mentioned that the gym was closed the entire day but opened at around 5: 30 pm when the couple stepped in. While Shahid trained in the VIP section with gloves, Mira stayed at the general workout area and kept walking across the VIP area to speak to her husband. It was also believed that the Kabir Singh actor used a different exit upon realising that a photographer was outside the front door to capture them.