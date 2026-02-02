Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo faces legal hurdle as woman claims film mirrors her father’s life; court hearing on...

Just days before its scheduled release, Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film O’ Romeo has landed in legal trouble. A suit has been filed in a Mumbai court by Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of Hussain Ustara, a man once linked to Mumbai’s underworld history. She has requested the court to stop the film’s release, claiming that the story is based on her father’s life and wrongly presents him as a gangster.

The case will be heard by the Mumbai Sessions Court on February 6, barely a week before the film is set to hit theatres on February 13.

What the suit claims

Filed through advocate DV Saroj, the plea names producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Vishal Bhardwaj, and the author whose book reportedly inspired the film. The suit asks the court for a pre-screening of the film and the appointment of a court commissioner to review its content before release.

According to the petition, the trailer of O’ Romeo gives viewers the impression that the central character is a gangster. However, Shaikh insists that her father, Hussain Ustara, was not a criminal but someone who worked closely with the Mumbai Police and intelligence agencies.

A very different version of Hussain Ustara’s life

Shaikh claims that her father was a journalist who helped government agencies, including the Mumbai Police and the Intelligence Bureau, by sharing information that helped prevent crimes. Because of this, she says, his life was always under threat.

The suit even mentions that Ustara had once applied for a bulletproof jacket, and this request was officially approved by the Commissioner of Police in a letter dated August 4, 1994.

It further states that Ustara had openly opposed the D-Company and was seen as a threat by its members. His murder on September 11, 1998, is claimed to have been planned by Dawood Ibrahim’s close aides, including Chhota Shakeel.

Film’s alleged inspiration questioned

The petition also refers to interviews of former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, where he reportedly said that while the film is presented as fictional, its core story seems to draw from Hussain Ustara’s real life.

Shaikh argues that such a portrayal could harm her family’s reputation and safety. She has not asked for monetary damages so far but is seeking restrictions on the film’s release.

About O’ Romeo

O’ Romeo also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is said to be inspired by a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

With the court hearing just days away, the film’s fate now depends on the upcoming legal proceedings.