Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo real-life story, when Sapna Didi approached Hussain Ustara but walked away because of…

The film O’Romeo based on true events is now released, highlighting Sapna Didi’s daring plan involving Hussain Ustara and her decision to step back due to personal boundaries.

O’Romeo has finally been released in theaters, bringing to the screen a story inspired by true events from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film narrates the thrilling and tragic tale of Sapna Didi, played by Triptii Dimri, and her encounter with gangster-informer Hussain Ustara, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor. Fans have been eager to see the real-life drama unfold and the movie delivers a mix of suspense, betrayal and intense emotions rooted in Mumbai’s underworld.

Sapna Didi’s mission and meeting Hussain Ustara

The story goes back to 1986 when Sapna, then known as Ashraf, lost her husband Mehmood in a shootout. She believed the crime was orchestrated by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and resolved to seek revenge. Learning that Hussain Ustara shared a similar vendetta, she approached him to learn how to kill Dawood. Initially asking for firearm lessons, she spent days training at his house while Ustara secretly fell in love with her. To prepare her for the dangers ahead, he even enrolled her in martial arts classes.

Ustara’s secret and the turning point

For years, Ustara worked as an informer for the police, feeding them intelligence about Dawood Ibrahim’s operations. He finally revealed this to Sapna, explaining that his efforts were meant to bring Dawood to justice. While both were gangsters hunting a common target, their partnership broke apart when Ustara attempted to touch Sapna inappropriately. Feeling betrayed, Sapna confronted him, and the encounter exposed Ustara’s true intentions. She walked away, ending their alliance and never looked back.

Sapna’s unfulfilled mission and tragic end

Sapna continued her efforts to target Dawood Ibrahim, even planning an assassination during an India-Pakistan cricket match in Sharjah. However, her plan was discovered by Dawood’s men, and she was killed in 1994. Ustara passed away a few years later in 1998. Their story of courage, ambition and betrayal remains a dramatic chapter in Mumbai’s criminal history.

More about O’Romeo movie

The film also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey. O’Romeo captures the intensity of real-life events while highlighting the personal struggles of those who dared to shake the paradise of Mumbai’s underworld kingpin.

