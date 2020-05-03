Television actor Rajesh Khattar, who was married to Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s mother Neelima Azeem, has welcomed his new born baby. Rajesh and wife Vandana Sajnani welcomed their baby boy Vanraj to their lives and announced the news on social media. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's Lazy Flirting With Wife Mira Rajput Makes Fans Double Down With Laughter | Watch

Sharing the wonderful news, Rajesh shared photos with wife Vandana on Instagram and wrote, "Hello Everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people)Dad says world is going through trying times but this too shall pass & for us children,you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe & thank all of you for this promise #stayhome #staysafe & keep us safe #vanrajkhattar ( #happyanniversary #momdad ,though ur 12th but its a special one as your first with me."

Rajesh Khatter, who was married to Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's mother Neelima, is the step father of Shahid and the father of Ishaan. After announcing divorce with Neelima in 2001, he got hitched to Vandana in 2008. Talking about embracing fatherhood at the age of 50, Rajesh in an interview to The Times of India said, "For me, becoming a father at 50-plus was another challenge, but then, I am neither the first one, nor the last in this category."

Vandana had said, “After a lot of hardships — three miscarriages, three IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) failures, three IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) failures and three surrogacy failures — over the last 11 years, we have reached here. I can’t express my joy. I want to tell my story because it will inspire couples to keep the faith and not give up hope, whatever their age is.”