Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor took to social media to express her views and concern over the ongoing Bois Locker Room controversy. Mira shared an essay by journalist Rega Jha which was written 3 years ago. The essay talks about the importance of teaching boys how not to perceive women in a bad way and things like respect, consent and gender equality has to be taught them to prevent such incidents from taking place. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's Lazy Flirting With Wife Mira Rajput Makes Fans Double Down With Laughter | Watch

Here is the post which was later shared by Mira in her Instagram story:

The entire controversy of the Bois Locker Room started when lewd screenshots from conversations of boys from prominent Delhi schools were leaked online. The conversations were exposed after one of the boys in the group took screenshots of a girl and passed it on to someone else, and they were later shared by one of the girls who was targetted in the conversation. The admin of the group, in which the boys talked about raping girls, has been arrested by the cybercrime cell of the Delhi Police.

Other Bollywood celebs such as Siddhant Chaturvedi, Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker had tweeted about the row. Richa took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly, I reckon.”