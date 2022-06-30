Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput along with their kids- Zain & Misha are busy holidaying across Europe and the star wife makes sure to give fans a sneak-peek of their luxurious vacay. On Thursday, Mira shared two stunning pics of herself posing in a backless yellow gown. Mira Rajput always makes heads turn with her on-point sartorial choices. The diva loves embracing outfits that rank high on the style quotient but are comfy at the same time and her latest pics are a proof. In the caption she wrote: And it was all yellow..Also Read - Shahid Kapoor Shares A Passionate Kiss With Wife Mira Rajput, In This Viral Video From Actor's Sister Sanah Kapur's Wedding- WATCH

Check out Mira Rajput’s post below:

Earlier, In a recent Instagram story, Mira Rajput revealed her bitter experience in Sicily and wrote, “Beautiful Sicily. Skip @verduraresortsicily if you’re an Indian or a vegetarian. Limited food options, without an attempt to make a vegetarian feel comforted. Poor linen and dirty sheets… Not one to complain but..let’s keep the list tight… Heading to Palermo! Ciao.” She further expressed disappointment for not getting vegan food and wrote, “At a time when veganism is a global movement and an accepted way of life (unlike 5-7 years ago when making anything without egg was unheard of), it’s disappointing when large hotel groups are insensitive to dietary requirements, even when informed in advance. Removing meat from any dish does not make you accommodating. And please-sliced fruit is NOT a dessert,” wrote Mira. Also Read - Mira Rajput Wears Kolhapuri Chappals in Italy, Oozes Hotness in Black Bralette And White Shorts - See Viral Pics

Check out Mira Rajput’s Insta stories below:

Shahid and Mira has been sharing pictures from their vacation. The couple is holidaying with their kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. The couple turned parents to daughter Misha in August 2016 and son Zain in September 2018.