Bollywood at Russo Brothers bash: Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar turned perfect host for Anthony & Joe Russo (The Russo Brothers) who are currently in India for the premiere of Netflix's 'The Gray Man'. The late-night party for The Russo Brothers was hosted at Ritesh Sidhwani's house and the star-studded bash was attended by the Bollywood biggies.

From Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Mira Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor, Malvika Mohanan, Raveena Tandon, Anthony Russo & Diana (his wife) among others, the party was as star-studded as it could get. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Recreate Iconic 'DDLJ' Train Scene In Switzerland

Check out Bollywood celebs at the bash:

Dhanush posed with his Atrangi Re co-star Sara Ali Khan as he arrived at the Russo Brothers bash. While the actor looked dapper in a black sweatshirt and blue jeans, Sara looked absolutely stunning in a black top with geometrical tapes and a cut-out design on the bodice, she paired it with a beige wrap-skirt.

Shahid Kapoor arrived with his wife Mira

Mira looked absolutely chic in a black top with intricate lace detailing and she paired it with a pair of matching flared pants. Shahid looked handsome in a grey shirt that he paired with light-blue jeans.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also arrived together

The couple twinned in purple-hued outfits. Malaika sizzled in a sequinned purple dress with a strappy back, Arjun Kapoor looked handsome as always in a purple shirt that he styled with grey pants.

Ananya Panday looked like a glam doll

The Liger actress looked super pretty in a red-and-white co-ord set: a crop top and mini skirt and she paired it with red stilettos.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was also spotted arriving at the bash

SRK’s wife also attended the bash



Other celebrities, such as, Ananya Panday, Kiran Rao, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also attended the party for Russo Brothers, who are in India for the promotions of Netflix’s The Gray Man. All of these celebrities turned up the glam quotient and looked absolutely stunning.