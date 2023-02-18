Home

Shahnawaz Pradhan Dies At 56 After Suffering A Heart Attack

Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan died on February 17 after suffering a heart attack.

Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan died on February 17 after suffering a heart attack. He was 56. He had complained of severe pain in his chest and fell unconscious during a function. He was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital but the doctors could not revive him.

Shahnawaz Pradhan worked across projects in Bollywood, TV and OTT platforms such Mirzapur, Raees, Hostages. He had also appeared in shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Alif Laila, Byomkesh Bakshi, Bandhan Saat Janamon Ka, 24 among others, and in movies like Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Phantom and Raees.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahata shared the sad news on his Twitter handle. On Friday night, he tweeted, “Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan passed away around 9 p.m. today in Bombay. May his soul rest in peace.”

Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan passed away around 9 p.m. today in Bombay. May his soul rest in peace.https://t.co/VJ504y9d3k pic.twitter.com/ToO4TEaoNc — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) February 17, 2023



Rajesh Tailang, who has worked with Shahnawaz in Mirzapur, mourned his loss with an emotional note on Instagram which reads, “Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam !!! Kya gazab ke zaheen insaan aur kitne behatar adaakar the aap. Mirzapur ke dauran kitna sundar waqt guzara aapke saath, Yaqeen nahin ho raha.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang)

May his soul rest in peace.

