Shailesh Lodha Claims He Didn’t Like The Kind of Comedy in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Shailesh Lodha, best known for playing Taarak in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has always been close to controversies. The latest news on him is he faced massive trolling for criticising The Kapil Sharma Show. Shailesh Lodha recently appeared on the comedy show. In the latest interview, he expressed his views on the changing comedy culture with television programs.

In an interview with Lallantop, Shailesh was asked about the time he bashed TKSS. In his defense, he shared, “Kapil and I’ve worked together and in 2012 we did shows in Singapore together. Comedy Nights with Shailesh and Kapil during that time. What I was trying to say at that time was that things like Bua, Daadi flirting with guests is not right according to our culture and I still stand by it. But that doesn’t mean I will never go on his show and not tell the world what I’m doing. I went to his show and showed the strength of Hindi poetry. When I recited my poetry ‘Maa’ every person there on the show stood with tears in their eyes. I went there and went with the strength of poetry. Kapil as an artist no doubt he’s great and is a friend.”

On being asked if he prefers the kind of comedy The Kapil Sharma Show has, Shailesh said to the news portal, “I disagree with that kind of comedy, main sahej nahi hoon.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also showed men cross-dressed to hit on their neighbour’s wives. To this, Shailesh said, “Sadly we have to accept one thing in this country that we are becoming mediocre. If you are trying to become intelligent nobody would like to see or hear you. The country is enjoying reels and dancing on Patli kamariya, 90 percent of the crowd is doing this today. And if you try to be intelligent nobody will hear you.”

