Shailesh Lodha Wins Rs 1 Crore Legal Battle Against ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Producer Asit Modi

Shailesh Lodha recently won Rs 1 Crore legal battle against 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' producer Asit Modi.

Shailesh Lodha Wins Legal Battle Against Asit Modi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha, who once played the titular character in the comedy series has recently won a legal suit against Asit Modi. Modi, who produced Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, received a lawsuit from Lodha for non-payment of dues. The actor-writer worked in the family dramedy for fourteen years before quitting the show in 2022. The Taarak Mehta… actor had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for clearance of his dues after the producers failed to do so. The show producer has been currently in controversy due to sexism and harassment allegations by actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal.

SHAILESH LODHA REACTS AFTER WINING LEGAL SUIT AGAINST ASIT MODI

The lawsuit was settled by consent from counsels of Lodha and Modi, as reported by ETimes. The former said, “This fight was never about the money. It was about seeking justice and self-respect. I feel like I have won a battle and I’m happy that the truth has prevailed.” He further added, “I didn’t bow down to the arm-twisting. Why would I sign any papers to get my own money?”

JENNIFER MISTRY AND OTHER ACTORS OPEN UP ON TOXIC WORK ENVIRONMENT

Recently Jennifer who portrayed Mr Roshan Sodhi in Tarak Mehta strongly reacted to counter-allegations against her by Modi’s team after she had spoken about the toxic work environment and patriarchal mindset on the sets. She opined, “They have put so many serious and false allegations against me. If I was so problematic why did they tolerate me for so long? Why was I brought back on the show after Dilkush left it? I want a public apology from them. Why Sohil contradicted his own statement- firstly I’m abusive etc, then I am his close friend.” Actress Monika Bhadoriya who played the role of Bawri alleged that she even saw one of the accused raising his hands at one of the artistes on the sets.

