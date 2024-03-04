Home

Entertainment

Shaitaan Actress Jyotika On Returning to Hindi Films After 25 Years

Shaitaan Actress Jyotika On Returning to Hindi Films After 25 Years

Shaitaan marks Jyotika's return to Hindi films after 25 years and she reunites with R Madhavan after two decades.

Shaitaan Actress Jyotika On Returning to Hindi Films After 25 Years

Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan has built immense anticipation with its recently released trailer. Ajay Devgn returns as the protective father, while R Madhavan’s portrayal of a sinister character sent shivers down the audience’s spines. Interestingly, Shaitaan marks Jyotika’s return to Hindi films after 25 years. Moreover, it reunites her with R Madhavan after two decades, while also marking her first collaboration with Ajay Devgn. This has her fans eagerly anticipating the release of this supernatural thriller.

Trending Now

Talking about her return to Bollywood after so many years, the actress shared, “It’s my re-entry in Bollywood after 25 years, and I think what I am really looking out in a film today, after doing numerous roles and different kinds of cinema down south, is something meaningful, something with great content. I am looking out for even 2-3 good scenes for myself in a film, and I feel I could be part of it. Shaitaan is very strong role-wise, content-wise and as a film, I feel extremely proud of it so definitely that’s what made me choose it.”.

You may like to read

The film takes the audience on a journey with Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. It is set to theatrically release on 8th March 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.