Shaitaan Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan-starrer Witnesses a Flying Start, Mints Rs 14 Crore on Day 1

On its opening day, the box office performance of Vikas Bahl's film 'Shaitaan', featuring Ajay Devgn, has commenced strongly, closely rivaling the debut of 'Drishyam 2'

Finally, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika-starrer Shaitaan hit the big screens on March 08, 2024. After the release of the film, the reviews started to pour in. While many liked the film, others gave mixed reviews. Now, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the supernatural horror film collected Rs 14.5 crore on the opening day. Further, on Friday, the movie had an overall 25.70 per cent Hindi occupancy.

Approximately 195,000 tickets of the film were sold and as a result, it raked Rs 4.90 crore on its second day already. At present, the film encounters minimal competition in the box office arena. Another release on Friday,’ Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’, featuring Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz, shares the theatrical landscape. Also, it is expected that the movie will pick pace further over the weekend.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that Shaitaan marks R Madhavan and Jyothika’s on-screen collaboration after more than 20 years. The two featured in a film in 2001 named Dumm Dumm Dumm. During a conversation with Free Press Journal, Jyothika expressed excitement about working with R. Madhavan and said, “Working with him after all these years made me realise how much the two of us have grown as actors. Back then, we played the quintessential hero heroine in the film, and today, when we get cast in such character-driven roles, it makes me realise how far we have come.”

R Madhavan added, “Also, 20 years ago, we both were romancing each other and in Shaitaan, you will see her go all out to harm and kill me. So yes, we indeed have come a long way.”

About Shaitaan

Shaitaan is helmed by Vikas Bahl and the movie revolves around the concept of Vashikaran. The movie is based on Gujarati’s film ‘Vash.’ Further, Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Films and Panorama Studios International. Shaitaan is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

