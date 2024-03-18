Home

Entertainment

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn’s Supernatural Thriller Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark in India, Remains Unfazed With Yodha And Bastar – Check Report

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn’s Supernatural Thriller Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark in India, Remains Unfazed With Yodha And Bastar – Check Report

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Shaitaan, the supernaturall thriller starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, is now the third Hindi film to achieve the Rs 100 crore mark in the same year, following Fighter and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya - Check detailed report!

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn's Supernatural Thriller Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark in India, Remains Unfazed With Yodha And Bastar - Check Report

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: The horror thriller, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika, and Janki Bodiwala, opened in theatres on March 8 of last week to enthusiastic reviews from both reviewers and viewers. Shaitaan has now crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone locally, after its global admission into the coveted Rs 100 crore club. The Vikas Bahl-directed supernatural thriller made Rs 8.07 crore on Sunday (day 10), bringing its total profits to Rs 101.37 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. According to the report, Shaitaan made almost Rs 9.75 crore on its second Sunday. The movie’s earnings have increased after its second weekend, reaching a total of Rs 93.57 crore on day nine. At this point, the expected total collection is Rs 103.05 crore. Shaitaan had 37.19% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, according to the study.

It’s fascinating to see that Shaitaan has had a steady hold at the box office during the second weekend, despite the decline. There was a noticeable increase in the film’s turnout during its first weekend. On the first Monday, there was a noticeable decrease in the number of attendees. However, the horror film is unaffected by the competition, despite the release of two new movies this Friday at the box office – Adah Sharma’s Bastar: The Naxal Story and Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Shaitaan After 10 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 14.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 18.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 21 crore

Monday: Rs 7.25 crore

Tuesday: Rs 6.50 crore

Wednesday: Rs 6.25 crore

Thursday: Rs 5.75 crore

Week 1: Rs 79.75 crore

Friday: Rs 5.05 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.5 crore

Sunday: Rs 9.75 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 103.05 crore

After earning Rs 14.75 crore net on its first day of release, Ajay Devgn starrer became Bollywood’s largest horror opener, and it has carried over its momentum into the second weekend. Shaitaan is now the second Hindi film of 2024 to reach the Rs 100-crore milestone, following Siddharth Anand’s aerial actioner Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, which took in Rs 212.62 crore (net in India) and Rs 358.74 crore (gross globally) at the box office when it opened in January.

For the unversed, Shaitaan is an official remake of Vash, a 2003 Gujarati film which is written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. In the film Vash, Janki Bodiwala portrays the protagonist’s daughter, who falls under the influence of an enigmatic stranger. She played the same character as Ajay Devgn’s and Jyotika’s daughter in the Hindi movie, whom R Madhavan hypnotizes and causes chaos in the household. Under the banner of Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak produce Shaitaan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.