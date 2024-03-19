Home

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn’s Supernatural Thriller Continues Its Winning Streak After Crossing Rs 100 Crore Mark – Check Detailed Report

Shaitaan Box Office: Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller emerged as the highest earning film despite fierce box office rivalry from Sidharth Mlahotra's Yodha and Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal story - Check day-wise collection reports till date

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 11: Within ten days of its premiere, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn‘s most recent movie, Shaitaan, became the first to earn 100 crores. On its eleventh day at the Indian box office, the Vikas Bahl-directed film, however, had a significant decline in receipts. This horror movie, which debuted on March 8 and has received favourable reviews from audiences since then, also stars R Madhavan and Jyotika in the major parts. The movie made Rs 9.75 crore on day 10 (the second Sunday), according to data released by industry tracker Sacnilk. This brought its total earnings to Rs 106.05 crore.

Ajay Devgn Winning Rs 100 Crore Streak

With Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn has already completed his thirteenth 100 crore picture, which ended its second weekend at 106 crore. It brought in 55.13 crore on opening weekend and 81.60 crore in the first week. It also turned in a strong 16.87 crore second weekend.

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 280 crores

Drishyam 2 – 241 crores

Golmaal Again – 205.70 crores

Total Dhamaal – 154.23 crores

Singham Returns – 140 crores

Shaitaan – 106.84 crores*

Golmaal 3 – 106 crores

Son of Sardaar – 105 crores

Raid – 103.07 crores

De De Pyaar De – 103.50 crores

Bol Bachchan – 103 crores

Singham – 100.30 crores

Shivaay – 100.30 crores

The horror movie witnessed its first significant decrease on the second Monday after failing to see one for ten long days despite a new release featuring Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha.

