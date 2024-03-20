Home

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn’s Supernatural Thriller Experiences Stability With Rs 3 Crore on Second Tuesday – Check Reports!

Shaitaan Box Office: The film directed by Vikas Bahl crossed the 100 crore milestone over the weekend. Since then, Ajay Devgn starrer has continued to collect its tickets at the ticket window in the same manner - Check detailed report!

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 12: During its first 11 days at the box office, the spooky film ‘Shaitaan‘ had a great run, earning an estimated Rs 106.05 crore net in India. On its twelfth day, the supernatural thriller is estimated to have earned over Rs 3.00 crore net across all languages, according to Sacnilk. Furthermore, the film’s Hindi occupancy rate on Tuesday was 12.95% overall. Ajay Devgn starrer’s steady performance and expected profits have created ripples at the box office. Given the advantages of the holidays, the Vikas Bahl-directed film has a solid trend that implies it MAY beat Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter‘ in the third week.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Shaitaan After 12 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 14.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 18.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 21 crore

Monday: Rs 7.25 crore

Tuesday: Rs 6.50 crore

Wednesday: Rs 6.25 crore

Thursday: Rs 5.75 crore

Week 1: Rs 79.75 crore

Friday: Rs 5.05 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.5 crore

Sunday: Rs 9.75 crore

Monday: Rs 3 crore

Tuesday: Rs 3 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 109.05 crore

Shaitaan is anticipated to surpass the desirable Rs 150 crore threshold. The film which also stars R Madhavan and Jyotika in pivotal roles, is expected to have considerable success at the box office. The steady performance and the enthusiastic reception received from the public signifies the film’s trend.

Shaitaan vs Yodha vs Bastar: The Naxal Story Box Office

The movie became the highest-grossing movie for the second consecutive year after making its box office debut in its second week. Yoddha and Baster: The Naxal Story were released, but only Shaitaan did well. However, the second week of the movie saw a decrease in the countdown. Monday saw a two- to three-fold decrease in earnings.

The movie is a Hindi adaptation of Krishnadev Yagnik’s 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash. The scary adversary, played menacingly by Madhavan, is a guy with magical skills who traps a family within their home. Shaitaan‘s storyline and the outstanding performances of its primary cast—which includes Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and R. Madhavan—are responsible for the film’s box-office success.

Shaitaan has also been a box office success since its debut, despite the film’s positive reviews from both reviewers and viewers. With a first-day box office receipt of Rs 14.75 crores, the film made over Rs 50 crores in its first weekend and Rs 100 crores in its second. The film was able to maintain consistency over the first week, despite a decline in collections on the first Monday.

Watch this space for more box office updates on Ajay Devgn, R Madhava and Jyotika starrer Shaitaan!

