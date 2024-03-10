Home

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s Supernatural Thriller Shows Growth on First Saturday, Mints Rs 33 Crore So Far

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika starrer supernatural thriller is not only doing well at the box office but continues to witness an increase in collection.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika’s ‘Shaitaan,’ one of the most anticipated movies of the year, had a respectable opening weekend at the box office. After a successful solo premiere on March 8, the movie made Rs 16.01 crore on its opening Saturday. On its first day of release, the movie made Rs 14.75 crore in revenue. As a result, within two days, Shaitaan has raised Rs 30.76 crore in total. On Saturday, the movie’s Hindi occupancy rate was 27.92% overall.

In Shaitaan, Janhvi (Janki Bodiwala), who portrays Ajay Devgn’s daughter, is depicted as being hypnotized by an unexpected visitor (R Madhavan) who breaks into a family’s isolated farmhouse in the hills on a tragic night. Increased chaos is certain. The film features Jyotika as Ajay’s spouse. According to the hype, Shaitaan is a Hindi version of the critically acclaimed Vash (Gujarati film). The movie is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Jio Studios. It is presented by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Panorama Studios International, and Jio Studios. The movie’s soundtrack was written by Devi Sri Prasad.

