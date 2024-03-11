Home

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn’s Film Registers Second-Biggest Bollywood Opening Weekend of 2024 After Fighter – Check Detailed Report

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's Shaitaan worked fabulously over its first weekend at the Box Office. The film has crossed the benchmark of Rs 50 crore in three days. The first Monday is here now.

Shaitaan box office collection opening weekend update

Shaitaan box office collection opening weekend update: Shaitaan kept the cash registers ringing at the Box Office this weekend as the film crossed the benchmark of Rs 50 crore in India. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika, did fantastic business over its opening weekend and brought home a total of Rs 54.5 crore nett, the second-biggest opening weekend total after Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Fighter‘. The aerial actioner collected Rs 118.5 crore nett in India after its four-day extended Republic Day weekend. Shaitaan has collected less than half of this figure but its performance in the longer run is expected to mint gains for the makers.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Shaitaan After 3 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 14.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 18.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 21 crore

Total: Rs 54.5 crore

The film opened with good reviews, especially for Madhavan’s performance. The first-day collection of the film stood at Rs 14.75 crore after which the weekend saw a constant growth. Saturday brought in Rs 18.75 crore which was a 27.12 per cent growth in its collection from Friday. Monday stands crucial for the film which will determine its positioning at the ticket window in the first week. However, the performance of the film so far can only be considered promising, especially when Article 370 which was released last month continues to do a stupendous business at the Box Office.

The Yami Gautam Dhar starrer collected in the range of Rs 3.2503.50 crore nett on its third Sunday, as reported by the trade website sacnilk, taking its total of 17 days to Rs 65.50 crore nett – a no mean feat. While Shaitaan will cross this figure in no time, it will be interesting to see how it sets the trade benchmark for other mid-budgeted Bollywood dramas this year. As of now, Rs 100 crore seems like a cakewalk. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Shaitaan!

