Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s Supernatural Thriller Fails Crucial Monday Test After Impressive First Weekend? Check Detailed Report

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4: The supernatural triller directed by Vikas Bahl witnessed a dip in collection on its first Monday after a fantastic weekend. The film stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika in pivotal roles.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4: The Shaitaan film, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, is doing incredibly well at the box office. In its first three days, the film earned Rs 53 crore net in India, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk. On March 8, Shaitaan was released in theaters. According to Sacnilk.com, the movie fared well commercially, however, its first Monday’s receipts showed a decline. The website states that Shaitaan‘s collections peaked on Sunday and reached their lowest point to date on Monday. On its first day in India, Shaitaan made Rs 14.75 cr nett, on Saturday it made Rs 18.75 cr, on Sunday it made Rs 20.5 cr, and on Monday it made an approximately Rs 7 cr (early estimates). The website estimates that Shaitaan made Rs 61 cr in total revenue. Owing to the weekend, the movie had its greatest occupancy to date on Sunday. The website states that the film’s overall Hindi occupancy is projected to be 12.53%.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Shaitaan After 3 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 14.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 18.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 21 crore

Monday: Rs 7 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 61 crore

Shaitaan brought in Rs 14.75 crore on its first day of business, and that amount continued to rise over the weekend. This weekend at the box office, Shaitaan kept the cash registers ringing as the supernatural thriller surpassed the milestone of earning Rs 50 crore in India. At the box office, the picture, which also starred Jyotika, made an impressive Rs 54.5 crore nett during its first weekend of release, making it the second-biggest opening weekend total behind Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Fighter.’

Shaitaan, which is being directed by Vikas, is being produced by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios under Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. The movie is a Hindi adaptation of the Krishnadev Yagnik-written and -directed Gujarati film Vash from 2023. The film centres around a family that is kept captive at their house by a guy possessing magical abilities. Fans are enjoying the film as well as newcomers Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj’s work in it. R Madhavan, on the other hand, seems to be a dark magician in the film who captivates the audience with his evil ways.

There are great hopes for the movie’s further success in the upcoming weeks, and the box office ride for it looks fascinating. Watch this space for further box office updates on Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika starrer supernatural thriller ‘Shaitaan.’

