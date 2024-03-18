Home

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Shaitaan, the supernaturall thriller starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, is now the third Hindi film to achieve the Rs 100 crore mark in the same year, following Fighter and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya - Check detailed report!

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Shaitaan is still gaining traction at the box office. The film starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika has now crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone locally, after its global admission into the coveted Rs 100 crore club. The Vikas Bahl-directed supernatural thriller made Rs 8.07 crore on Sunday (day 10), bringing its total profits to Rs 101.37 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. According to the report, Shaitaan made almost Rs 9.75 crore on its second Sunday. The movie’s earnings have increased after its second weekend, reaching a total of Rs 93.57 crore on day nine. At this point, the expected total collection is Rs 103.05 crore. Shaitaan had 37.19% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, according to the study.

For the unversed, Shaitaan is an official remake of Vash, a 2003 Gujarati film which is written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. In the film Vash, Janki Bodiwala portrays the protagonist’s daughter, who falls under the influence of an enigmatic stranger. She played the same character as Ajay Devgn’s and Jyotika’s daughter in the Hindi movie, whom R Madhavan hypnotizes and causes chaos in the household.

