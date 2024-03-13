Home

Entertainment

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Rs 100 Crore Looks Like a Cakewalk For Ajay Devgn’s Supernatural Thriller Despite Earning in Single Digit – Check Detailed Report

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Rs 100 Crore Looks Like a Cakewalk For Ajay Devgn’s Supernatural Thriller Despite Earning in Single Digit – Check Detailed Report

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Shaitaan, a supernatural film directed by Vikas Bahl, has been doing well at the box office. Early estimates state that the film has made Rs 67 crore at the box office thus far, and that figure will undoubtedly rise in the days ahead.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Rs 100 Crore Looks Like a Cakewalk For Ajay Devgn's Supernatural Thriller Despite Earning in Single Digit - Check Detailed Report

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, is holding strong over the weekdays following a strong opening weekend. It is evident that a portion of the public is enjoying the movie, and in the next few days, it will easily surpass the 100 crore milestone. The supernatural thriller, which was directed by Vikas Bahl, debuted in theatres on March 8. The movie is receiving positive reviews from critics, and as a result, it will soon join the 100 crore club (net collection). According to the report by sacnilk, Shaitaan made over Rs 5.78 crore on its debut Tuesday, the fifth day of its release.

After acing the critical first-weekday exam, the horror movie showed a slight decline yesterday, and preliminary projections indicate that there was a slight drop, which is quite typical. Shaitaan did well over the weekend, seeing a spike in ticket sales; but, on Monday, it did not do as well, earning just Rs 7.25 crore. With a total predicted collection of Rs 67.75 crore, the fifth day’s revenues are the lowest for the movie so far, according to the report. Additionally, the survey stated that Shaitaan‘s Hindi occupancy rate on Tuesday was 11.12% overall.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Shaitaan After 3 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 14.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 18.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 21 crore

Monday: Rs 7.25 crore

Tuesday: Rs 6.50 (early estimates)

Total: Rs 67.75 crore

Did you know that Krishnadev Yagnik, the writer and director of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, has a Hindi adaptation titled Shaitaan? The film, produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios. The film centres on a fatal night when Janhvi (Janki Bodiwala, who plays Ajay Devgn’s daughter), is entranced by an unexpected visitor who shows up at a family’s isolated farmhouse in the hills. The guest is played by R Madhavan, while Jyotika essays the role of Ajay’s wife in the movie.

The movie’s ability to keep up its pace will determine how successful it is in the end. Despite other movies coming out in March, Shaitaan should do well if it keeps up its current trajectory till Eid. Watch this space for more box office updates on Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika starrer Shaitaan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.