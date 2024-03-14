Home

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn’s Supernatural Thriller Witnesses Drop in Daily Numbers Despite Phenomenal Performances, Mints Rs 6.25 Crore – Check Detailed Report

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan has witnessed a significant decline in its box office number after its first weekend. Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika starrer supernatural thriller raked in Rs 6.25 crore

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, is almost at the Rs 100 crore mark globally and is doing rather well at the box office. On its sixth (Wednesday), the film brought in Rs 6.5 crore at the box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The number tracking predicts that Shaitaan‘s sixth-day movie receipts will continue to be lower than those on the fifth day. Shaitaan, which was directed by Vikas Bahl, debuted on March 8, 2024, in theatres worldwide. The film also stars R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj in pivotal roles. Shaitaan is a remake of the Gujarati film Vash. Both reviewers and fans have given Shaitaan favourable reviews.

As of Wednesday, the film had earned Rs 2.42 crore. Even with a strong showing, Shaitaan witnessed a drop in daily numbers. On its opening day, the supernatural horror-thriller brought in a net income of Rs 14.75 crore in the home market. On Saturday, it grew by 27.12% and brought in Rs 18.75 crore net. Next, it made Rs 20.5 crore net on Sunday, a 9.33% increase. The move made Rs 7.25 crore on Monday despite a 64.63% drop in headcount. It hasn’t changed since then, though. On Wednesday, Shaitaan’s Hindi occupancy rate was 13.08 percent overall. Chennai has the greatest occupancy rate, followed by Pune and Jaipur.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Shaitaan After 6 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 14.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 18.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 21 crore

Monday: Rs 7.25 crore

Tuesday: Rs 6.50

Wednesday: Rs 6.25 (early estimates)

Total: Rs 74 crore

With an astounding beginning at the box office, the horror movie brought in Rs 17.75 crore on its first day of release. Positive word-of-mouth kept the receipts growing; on the second and third days, the movie brought in Rs 18.75 crore and Rs 20.5 crore, respectively. The movie will have fierce competition from Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. On March 15, 2024, the movie will be released on large screens.

In Bollywood’s age of horror comedy, supernatural thrillers seldom ever succeed at the movie office. The film has already defied stereotypes. Shaitaan which deals with black magic, has won over both reviewers and audiences with raves. It has also done quite well at the box office. Six days after its premiere, the movie has already made back its entire budget. Ajay Devgn plays Kabeer in the supernatural thriller, while Madhavan plays Vanraaj Kashyap. Janki Bodiwala plays Jahnvi, and Jyotika plays Jyoti. Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak collaborated on the production of Shaitaan.

