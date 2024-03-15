Home

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn’s Film Reaches Rs 80 Crore, To Compete With Yodha And Bastar: The Naxal Story Now – Check Detailed Analysis

Shaitaan box office collection day 7 detaile analysis as Ajay Devgn's film nears the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. The second weekend is going to be tough.

Shaitaan box office collection first week detailed report

Shaitaan first week box office collection: Shaitaan has entered its second weekend today. The Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer supernatural thriller has been doing good business at the Box Office. After its first week, the film has reached the benchmark of Rs 80 crore which also makes it road to Rs 100 crore a little easier now. The film is expected to show an upward curve in its Box office run despite new releases – Yodha and Bastar: The Naxal Story. Shaitaan shall cross the Rs 100 crore benchmark by the end of its second weekend to have a comfortable lifetime run ahead.

Interestingly, the film is riding on its solid content and strong performances, especially from Madhavan who, for the first time in his career, plays an out-and-out negative role. Ajay, who once again essays the role of a father going to any length to protect his family, impresses with his screen presence. All of this will help the film to stay afloat and rather perform smoothly in its second weekend despite competition from two big films.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Shaitaan After First Week – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 14.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 18.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 20.5 crore

Monday: Rs 7.25 crore

Tuesday: Rs 6.5 crore

Wednesday: Rs 6.25 crore

Thursday: Rs 5.75 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 79.75 crore

Shaitaan is expected to go back to earning in double-digit from its second Friday. Saturday and Sunday could be bigger than expected if Yodha and Bastar don’t get positive reviews. It is already the third biggest Bollywood release of the year at both the domestic and the worldwide Box Office. Shaitaan is making a case for films pushing the audience to the theatres solely based on interesting content. What is more celebratory is the fact that the film’s genre is not something that has attracted the audience to theatres traditionally. However, Shaitaan seems to be shaking up things now.

It will be interesting to see how it fares in its second weekend. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office on Shaitaan!

