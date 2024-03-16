Home

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Starrer Continues Its Impressive Run, Beats Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha on Opening Day- Check Detailed Report

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's supernatural thriller Shaitaan holds steady, raking in ₹4.5 crore on its 2nd Friday (Day 8).

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan was released in theatres on March 8. The film managed to hold strong at the Indian box office and emerge as the top-earning film on Friday, March 15. Despite new releases like Siddharth Malhotra’s Yoddha and Ada Sharma’s Bastar – The Naxal Story, the film continues to captivate audiences, minting ₹4.5 crore on its 8th day (2nd Friday).

According to the latest box office figures by Sacnilk, Shaitaan’s earnings on Day 8 saw only a slight decrease compared to Day 7, highlighting the movie’s constant appeal. This impressive consistency follows a successful first week, where the film gained good numbers even on the weekdays.

The film began on a high note and made a business of Rs 14.75 crore on its opening day. On the second, Saturday, the numbers were Rs 18.75 crore. Shaitaan did its single highest-day box office day collection on Sunday, totaling Rs 20.5 crore. Shaitaan had mostly received positive feedback from users. On IMDb, the movie has received a 7.7 rating

On Friday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the first-week box office collection of Shaitaan. He wrote, “#Shaitaan packs a FANTASTIC SCORE in Week 1… Metros, Tier 2 centres, mass belt, heartland – the supernatural-thriller has found acceptance across the board.”

#Shaitaan packs a FANTASTIC SCORE in Week 1… Metros, Tier 2 centres, mass belt, heartland – the supernatural-thriller has found acceptance across the board. 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 [Week 1] Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 7.81 cr, Tue 6.57 cr, Wed 6.27 cr, Thu 5.82 cr. Total: ₹… pic.twitter.com/nuFNx76Pif — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2024

Taran added, “[Week 1] Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 7.81 cr, Tue 6.57 cr, Wed 6.27 cr, Thu 5.82 cr. Total: ₹ 81.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. Despite new films arriving today, #Shaitaan should continue its dominance this weekend… Also, it should cruise past ₹ (100 emoji) cr mark in *Weekend 2*.”

Shaitaan is the remake of the 2023 Gujarat film Vash, which revolves around the story of a man with supernatural powers holding an innocent family hostage. The movie features a stunning cast, including Ajay Devgn as Kabeer, R.Madhava as Vanraaj Kashyap, Janki Bodiwala in the role of Jahnvi, and Jyothika portraying Jyoti.

