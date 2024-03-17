Home

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 9: Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan, which debuted on March 8, has paved way to people's heart. Despite fierce competition from Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha, the supernatural thriller maintains a steady performance - Check detailed report

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s Supernatural Thriller Inches Closer to Hitting Century in India - Check Detailed Report

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 9: Shaitaan, helmed by Vikas Bahl, hit theaters on March 8. The supernatural thriller is holding strong at the box office despite a large release in its second week with Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha. As to Sacnilk.com’s most recent report, the box office collection for the horror film has surpassed Rs 90 crore, and it appears that it will surpass the century mark this weekend. Despite the release of Yodha and Bastar, Ajay Devgn starrer collected Rs 8 crores on its second Saturday. A strong start was anticipated on the second Saturday because of the positive buzz around the movie, and that’s precisely what transpired. Based on preliminary statistics, the horror movie made between 7.95 and 8.25 crores on day nine. There has been a 55.27-61.13% growth compared to the 5.12 crores on day 8.

Shaitaan did quite well during the first weekend when the figures were in the double digits. Even while there has been an increase in the numbers compared to the first week’s results on its second Saturday, it is still unable to collect in double digits. On day nine, the expected total collection is Rs 92.80 crore. The horror-thriller is expected to achieve the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone by next weekend, according to the most recent box office estimates from Sacnilk.com.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Shaitaan After 9 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 14.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 18.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 21 crore

Monday: Rs 7.25 crore

Tuesday: Rs 6.50

Wednesday: Rs 6.25

Thursday: Rs 5.75

Week 1: Rs 79.75

Friday: Rs 5.05

Saturday: Rs 8 (early estimates)

Total: Rs 92.80 crore

Shaitaan is a Hindi version of the Gujarati horror movie Vash from 2023. The picture has been able to capture audiences’ attention with its captivating plot and impressive acting, which has contributed to its box office success. The movie has already crossed the 100-crore mark globally. It is the third Hindi film to achieve the milestone this year, following Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. For Ajay Devgn, Shaitaan has proven to be a huge comfort following the Bholaa fiasco. Without a certain, the halo effect will benefit his Maidaan. Once more, Maidaan’s trailer has been well received, so it will be fascinating to watch how well it does when the movie debuts at the Indian box office.

Shaitaan‘s compelling plot and the leading cast’s outstanding performances—Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and R. Madhavan—are responsible for the film’s remarkable box office performance. The movie centres on a family who are taken captive in their own house by a supernaturally gifted guy (Madhavan), who gives a horrifying representation of the villainous figure. Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Jio Studios. It is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios.

