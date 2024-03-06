Home

Shaitaan: CBFC Grants U/A Certification to Ajay-Devgn-Starrer, Asks to Cut 1 Scene and Make 4 Changes – Details Here

According to reports, CBFC has asked to cut 1 scene from Ajay Devgn-Starrer Shaitaan and also to make 4 changes in the movie.

Ajay Devgn’s one of the most anticipated movies of the year ‘Shaitaan‘ is just around the corner for its release. The movie which will hit the big screens on March 08, 2024, has already made an impact among the audience when the makers of the film released the trailer of the film. Revolving around the concept of ‘Vashikaran,’ the movie features Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead. Ahead of the release of the film, a report claims that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified the U/A, but not without a few changes.

The reports also claim that the film has received a total of 4 changes along with one cut. In the report by the Bollywood Hungama, the Censor Board has asked to add a voiceover featuring the disclaimer stating ‘the film does not support/endorse black magic’. Apart from that, the board also asked for a slang word used in the movie to be replaced with a scream. Meanwhile, since the movie is all about black magic, the movie consists of various gory scenes. With that, the CBFC asked the makers to cut down the visual, which features blood coming out from the mouth by 25%. The movie has also been requested to incorporate a message regarding alcohol consumption. With these alterations, the total duration of Shaitaan has been disclosed as 132 minutes.

About Shaitaan

The movie features R Madhavan as the antagonist, whereas Jyothika and Ajay Devgn are portraying the role of husband and wife. At the trailer launch event, Ajay and Madhavan were questioned about their willingness to exchange roles. Ajay admitted that he had little interest in portraying the antagonist, expressing a stronger connection to the emotions of a distraught father depicted in the film.

“When we started shooting, the first thing Maddy (Madhavan) told me was: ‘Why aren’t you doing this role, why have you given it to me?’. I told him, ‘I really feel for the character of the father, so I will not be able to do justice to the other character. It’s a stronger character though,” the actor said.

Shaitaan is set to hit the big screens on March 08, 2024. The movie is helmed by Vikas Bahl. Through the trailer of the film, it is evident to understand that the movie is a massive battle between good and evil.

