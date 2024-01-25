Home

Shaitaan Teaser: Ajay Devgn and Jyotika Look Terrified As Madhavan Steals The Spotlight- Watch

Shaitaan Teaser: An unusual character played by R. Madhavan steals the spotlight from Ajay Devgn and Jyotika. On Thursday, the makers of movie released a short teaser of Shaitaan.

Mumbai: After the announcement of the title of Vikas Bahl’s film Shaitaan, featuring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and Madhavan, there has been an air of mystery surrounding the project. On Thursday, the creators released a teaser lasting over a minute, giving a glimpse of the spine-chilling nature of the film. The teaser also confirmed the speculation that arose after the release of the first look on Wednesday – Madhavan portrays the character of Shaitaan (evil).

Shaitaan Teaser: R.Madhavan Narrates The Horror Story

The teaser starts with Madhavan’s voice-over, as he explains how he entices unsuspecting people. He states, “People say the world is unresponsive, but they hang on my every word. I am the embodiment of darkness and temptation, from wicked prayers to forbidden incantations, I reign over the nine circles of hell (sic).”

Watch Shaitaan Teaser:

Madhavan declares, “I am both the poison and the antidote. I silently observe all that is endured. I am the embodiment of night, twilight, and the universe. I have the power to create, sustain, and destroy, so be cautious. They say that I spare no one. There’s a game…do you want to participate? It has only one rule – no matter what I say, you must not give in to temptation (sic).”

The teaser also hints at voodoo dolls and other objects associated with black magic, suggesting that the film will explore this theme. Madhavan’s menacing smile at the end of the teaser leaves Ajay and Jyotika feeling intimidated to confront him.

Shaitaan Release Date

Shaitaan is scheduled to be released on March 8th. Although the storyline has been kept secret by the creators, the main actors have been hinting about it in their social media captions. Jyotika shared the teaser on his Instagram with the caption, “He will ask you… it’s a game, will you play? But don’t fall for his temptation (sic)!”

Take a look at Jyotika’s Instagram Post:

Professional Front of Shaitaan Casting Crew

Ajay’s most recent appearance was in the 2023 film Bholaa, a remake of the Tamil movie Kaithi. He is set to appear in upcoming films such as Maidaan, Singham Again, Raid 2, and Auron Mei Kahan Dum Tha.

Jyotika was featured in the Malayalam film Kaathal – The Core and is scheduled to appear in upcoming films Sri and Dabba Cartel. Madhavan recently appeared in the mini-series The Railway Men and is also lined up for roles in Test, Amriki Pandir, The Untold Story of C Sankraran Nair, and an unnamed Tamil film.

