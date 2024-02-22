Home

Entertainment

Shaitaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn And Jyotika Are Stuck in The World of ‘Vashikaran’ by R Madhavan – Watch Spooky Video

Shaitaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn And Jyotika Are Stuck in The World of ‘Vashikaran’ by R Madhavan – Watch Spooky Video

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's Shaitaan promises a spooky ride and organic action. Watch the trailer.

The trailer of Shaitaan was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai on Thursday. The film shows a gripping storyline where R Madhavan plays the ultimate ‘shaitaan’ and Ajay Devgn – Kabir, the true protector of his family. The trailer begins by establishing the film’s basic plot where Madhavan’s character puts a spell on the daughter of the family, Janvi, and uses her to hurt everyone and gain the maximum power. Here begins the battle between a family and the world of black magic. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl.

Trending Now

Shaitaan promises a spooky ride and organic action. It’s as much about horror and the supernatural world as it is about protecting the family and having control over your decisions.

You may like to read

At the trailer launch of the film, Ajay revealed that he has had fearful experiences himself in the past. However, he didn’t divulge more details about the incident. The actor mentioned that he has experienced some spooky stuff during the outdoor shoot of his movies in the past. Ajay also mentioned his previous film ‘Bhoot’ by Ran Gopal Varma which was a horror thriller and quite and appreciated one in the genre.

Shaitaan trailer:



Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. It is set to theatrically release on 8th March 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.