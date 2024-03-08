Home

Entertainment

Shaitaan Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan’s Performances, Call The Spooky Drama a ‘Nail Biting Thriller’

Shaitaan Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan’s Performances, Call The Spooky Drama a ‘Nail Biting Thriller’

After nearly twenty years since his last venture into the horror thriller genre, Ajay Devgn makes a comeback to thrill audiences with 'Shaitaan,' accompanied this time by R Madhavan and Jyotika. Read Twitter reviews here.

Ajay Devgn-starrer Shaitaan has finally been released on the big screens on March 08, 2024. The movie is based on Gujarati’s film ‘Vash.’ Since the movie has already hit the big screens, several of Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s fans have watched the movie and flooded Twitter with their reviews. According to early reviews of the film, netizens have hailed Ajay and R Madhavan’s performance.

According to the information, the first-day first show of the film witnessed good occupancy, especially in Mumbai. Helmed by Vikash Bahl, the movie features R. Madhavan, Ajay Devgn and Jyothika in lead roles. The movie is about how a man casts black magic on a family and ruins their entire happiness. As per the early reviews, fans have called the film a rollercoaster of thrills.

While one user said, “Buckle up for #Shaitaan! With Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika at their absolute best, this film is a rollercoaster of thrills! Director Vikas Bahl’s gripping narrative and Amit Trivedi’s electrifying music make this a MUST-WATCH blockbuster! Don’t miss out! 4/5.” Another said, “I am trying so hard to find mistakes in #Shaitaan movie, but I couldn’t find a single mistake in this movie.”

Take a look at Shaitaan Review here:

I’m trying so hard to find a mistakes in #Shaitaan movie, but I couldn’t find a single mistake in this movie.#Drishyam2 is nothing in front of #Shaitaan , But So difficult for #Shaitaan to cross 200cr At the Indian Box Office. Movie is Definitely going on Super hit.#AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/EmHuyc9fMr — AMIR ANSARI (@FMovie82325) March 7, 2024

Buckle up for #Shaitaan! 🌟 With Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika at their absolute best, this film is a rollercoaster of thrills! Director Vikas Bahl’s gripping narrative and Amit Trivedi’s electrifying music make this a MUST-WATCH blockbuster! Don’t miss out! 👏🔥 4/5….. pic.twitter.com/sznLN5w078 — Swathiiii 🌸 (@Swathi_Prasad96) March 8, 2024

“⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #Shaitaan is an absolute BLOCKBUSTER! The writing is its strongest suit, keeping you super-engrossed throughout. Stellar casting with #AjayDevgn, #RMadhavan, #Jyothika, and #Janki delivering flawless performances. Director #VikasBahl nails every thrilling moment, with… pic.twitter.com/3iZRPMgxuK — Hemant ( Sports Active ) (@hemantbhavsar86) March 8, 2024

Meanwhile, during an interview, Jyothika talked about the movie and said, “There are a lot of sequences in the film that ignite motherhood, and I don’t know if I want to really reveal them, but one of them was a very important reason why I said yes to this film also. I think throughout, it was a constant that the film reminded you of how responsible one has to be with a teenage daughter and what role a mother and father play in the protective journey of their kids.”

She added, “I think, as a mother, from the beginning to the end, this film has that emotion and responsibility throughout. That feeling of just protecting your child continuously. I think every parent watching the film will be under that light.”

Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International. Further, the movie is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.