The trailer of Shakeela released on Wednesday, December 17, garners over 3.4 million views in 24 hours and counting and has also has taken place on top trends on YouTube. The biopic set on the life of the adult star, has Richa Chadha and Pankaj Triapthi essaying lead roles and has been directed by Indrajit Lankesh. Actor Pankaj Tripathi is elated as Shakeela trailer wows the audiences.

The netizens were excited to see the trailer and even compared the film with Vidya Balan's Dirty Picture. However, Richa in one of her previous interviews said that this is a different film altogether. People are looking forward to this film that promises to show the absolute truth of Shakeela's life. The films trailer has garnered massive buzz across social media.

Reacting to this, actor Pankaj Tripathi said, "I'm elated with the response to Shakeela's trailer. It's a compelling story said truthfully and it's great to know that people have received the trailer with such an amazing response. I had a great time essaying this role and it was something that I haven't tried or done before. This story will surely entertain people but will also make them think of the sometimes double standards we have pertaining to stories of some characters who have been wrongly boxed into being someone without knowing their life story. I'm glad Indrajit took it to him to make this film and write such well-researched characters. I'm thankful to the audiences who have showered us with their confidence and support."

Shakeela is based on the true story of legendary ’90s adult star Shakila and Silk Smitha’s life and controversial events. Shakeela’s trailer shows the childhood days of the actor and how she goes on to become one of the most desirable women onscreen. It starts from her back to back hits to rapid rise in stardom and how she ends her life.

Watch the trailer here:

Shakeela is set to release this Christmas on December 25 across cinemas in India in multiple languages.