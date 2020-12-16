Shakeela Trailer: Bollywood actors Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha on Wednesday unveiled a glamorous trailer of their upcoming film Shakeela, based on the true story of legendary ’90s adult star Silk Smitha’s life and controversial events. The trailer of director Indrajith Lankesh shows the lovemaking scene between Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha. There are stills of Richa Chadha dressed in blouses with plunging necklines. Shakeela features Richa as the eponymous adult actor who was one of the biggest stars of the ’90s from Kerala and acted in several adult films in languages spanning Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also Read - Bengali Actor Arya Banerjee Found Dead in Her Kolkata Apartment

Shakeela's trailer shows the childhood days of the actor and how she goes on to become one of the most desirable women onscreen. It starts from her back to back hits to rapid rise in stardom and how she ends her life.

Apart from Richa and Pankaj, the film also stars Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai. It has been directed by Indrajith Lankesh.

Pankaj Tripathi plays the part in all its glory. He shared, “I am thrilled that our little labour of love Shakeela is all set to release in theatres this Christmas. I am so excited about the film because I have worked with the very talented friend Richa Chadha in this film.”

Sharing about his role in the film, he said, “I have a beautiful part in the film. I play an actor for the first time in my career. I have always wanted to play an actor on screen and bring out the idiosyncrasies of artists on screen. It’s an interesting and colourful character.”

Watch the trailer:

Shakeela is set to release this Christmas on December 25 across cinemas in India in multiple languages. Produced by Sammy Nanwani and Sahil Nanwani.

Shakeela’s trailer will remind you of Vidya Balan’s 2011 film The Dirty Picture. When asked about the comparisons between the two films, Richa once told the reporters, “The only similarity is that a biopic is made on a personality which society deems controversial, on an actor who everyone watches but doesn’t want to recognise”.

Netizens troll the makers of Shakeela and tweeted: “Vidya balan is irreplaceable”, “This trailer look like Gareebo ka DIRTY PICTURE”.

This trailer look like Gareebo ka DIRTY PICTURE except Ekata quota Tushar Kapoor and kisser boy Emraan#shakeela#RichaChadha#pankajtripathi — kabir (@kabir_taken) December 16, 2020



“There are no more similarities but I understand people will compare the film to The Dirty Picture. I take it in the right spirit, that even if they are comparing they are doing with Vidya Balan”.