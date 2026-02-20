Home

Shakira announces India comeback with two-city tour after 19 years—check schedule, venues and ticket details

In the ever-evolving world of showbiz, many artists come and go, but there are only a few who attain massive stardom and go worldwide. One such name is Shakira. The Grammy-winning and Guinness World Records–holding Colombian superstar has made an announcement that has thrown social media into a frenzy. The global pop icon Shakira is all set to make a spectacular return to India after almost 19 years, marking one of the biggest international concert announcements of 2026. She will be performing in Mumbai and Delhi this April, after nearly two decades in India.

This marks Shakira’s first major concert appearance in India since her electrifying 2007 performance in Mumbai during her Oral Fixation tour.

Tour dates and venues

The Latin pop sensation will perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on April 10, 2026, followed by a show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on April 15. The two-city tour places India firmly on the global live music map alongside other major international destinations.

Her recent Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour set a new Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing tour ever by a Latin artist, further showing her enduring global appeal.

A global icon and record-breaking performer

Speaking for global recognition, Shakira has sold over 100 million records worldwide and has twice been named Billboard’s Top Female Latin Artist of the Decade. Chart-topping hits such as Hips Don’t Lie, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), Whenever, Wherever, and She Wolf continue to dominate playlists years after their release.

‘Performing in India has always been special to me…’

Announcing the tour, Shakira shared her excitement about returning to India. “Performing in India has always been special to me, and I’m excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi.”

She further added, “about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive.”

The concerts are being organised under the non-profit initiative Feeding India in collaboration with District by Zomato.

Ticketing details

Tickets will be available exclusively on District. HSBC credit cardholders will receive 48-hour early access from 12 PM IST on February 27 to 12 PM IST on March 1, while general sales open at 1 PM IST on March 1.

With growing excitement, Shakira’s return to India promises to be one of the biggest musical events of the year.

