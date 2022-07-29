Shakira Faces 8-Year Sentence: Shakira’s Prosecutors in Barcelona said Friday that they would seek a prison sentence of more than eight years against global music superstar Shakira, after she rejected a plea deal on accusations of tax fraud. The court will now need to decide on holding a trial and set a date. Prosecutors accuse the 45-year-old Hips Don’t Lie songstress of defrauding the Spanish tax office out of 14.5 million euros ($14.7 million) on income earned between 2012 and 2014.Also Read - Pop Singer Shakira and Barcelona Star Footballer Gerard Pique Announce Separation

This is a developing story… Also Read - Gerard Pique and Shakira Controversy: Twitterverse Is Not Pleased With Barcelona Star, See Tweets