Shakira India Concert 2026: Ticket prices surge to Rs 32,000; second Mumbai show added amid Diljit Dosanjh collaboration rumours

Global pop icon Shakira is set to make a highly anticipated return to India, and the excitement is already sky-high. Amid massive demand for tickets, organisers have added a second show in Mumbai, even as ticket prices for the concerts climb to as high as Rs 32,000. The additional performance will take place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 11, after the first show, which quickly generated strong demand among fans.

Adding further buzz is speculation that Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh could make a special appearance during the concert, though there has been no official confirmation so far.

Shakira’s India concert ticket prices go up to Rs 32,000

Ticket prices for Shakira’s Mumbai concert reflect a wide range of options for fans, but the premium category has particularly grabbed attention. The most expensive ticket, the HSBC Starstruck Lounge Pass, is priced at Rs 32,000. This amount includes a base ticket price of Rs 28,500, delivery charges of Rs 200, and a booking fee of Rs 3,363 inclusive of GST.

The pricing places the concert among the most expensive international music events currently scheduled in India, highlighting both the scale of the event and the massive demand to see Shakira perform live.

Shakira Mumbai concert ticket categories explained

Apart from the premium lounge pass, organisers have introduced several other ticket categories for the Mumbai show to cater to different budgets.

The ticket categories include:

Platinum Lounge: Rs 24,500

VIP Section: Rs 14,500

General Admission: Rs 6,000

These prices are exclusive of booking and delivery charges, meaning the final payable amount may be slightly higher depending on platform fees.

Despite the premium pricing, fans have been actively discussing ticket purchases online, with many eager to witness Shakira’s energetic live performance and elaborate stage production.

What the HSBC Starstruck lounge pass includes

For fans opting for the most expensive ticket tier, the HSBC Starstruck Lounge Pass offers an upgraded concert experience.

The premium package includes:

Access to a private VIP lounge

Entry to a limited-capacity fan pit closer to the stage

A dedicated shuttle service from the venue gate to the lounge

These exclusive perks are designed to provide a more comfortable and premium viewing experience for attendees who want to enjoy the concert in style.

Delhi concert tickets are also among the most expensive

High ticket prices are not limited to Mumbai. For Shakira’s concert in Delhi, the HSBC Starstruck Lounge pass is priced at Rs 30,500, making it one of the costliest ticket categories for an international concert in the country.

The pricing trend reflects the growing demand for global artists performing in India, especially as large-scale international tours increasingly include Indian cities in their schedules.

Diljit Dosanjh’s appearance buzz adds to fan excitement

Apart from ticket prices, the biggest talking point around the concert is the speculation surrounding a possible collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh. Fans have been buzzing online about the possibility of Diljit joining Shakira on stage for a special performance. If it happens, the moment could become one of the most talked-about cross-genre collaborations in India’s live music scene.

While organisers have not confirmed the rumour yet, the speculation has already heightened anticipation among music lovers. With premium ticket pricing, massive fan interest, and rumours of a surprise collaboration, Shakira’s upcoming India concerts are shaping up to be one of the biggest live music events of the year