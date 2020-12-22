Television personalities Mukti Mohan, Shakti Mohan, Kriti Mohan, Neeti Mohan along with husband Nihaar Pandya and Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurrana have given a funny twist to Shehnaaz Gill’s viral video ‘Sada Kutta Kutta’. The Mohan sisters are seen dancing to the tunes of the dhol as they sing the viral dialogue from the controversial show, Bigg Boss 13. Later, they even give a twist to the dialogue and says ‘Twada Chawal Sushi, Sada Chawal Poha’. While Shakti and Mohan danced to the viral dialogue, Kriti and Aparshakti were seen having most of the fun. Also Read - Mukti Mohan-Bharti Singh’s Husband Haarsh’s Dance at Punit Pathak-Nidhi's Reception Goes Viral

Taking to Instagram, Mukti shared the video and wrote, "Twada chawal Sushi sadda chawal Poha New submissions to #Twadakuttatommysadakuttakutta song #TwadaChawalSushiSadaChawalPoha by Khurranas and Mohans 🥁@aparshakti_khurana @aakritiahuja @neetimohan18 @nihaarpandya @kmohan12 @mohanshakti @instalazycrazy" (sic)

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill took to social media to thank Yashraj Mukhate for creating the rap version of the dialogue and wrote, “Overwhelmed with the creativity by each one of you! I’ll be posting some more reels! Can’t wait to see more reels on this super track recreated by @yashrajmukhate.” (sic)

In the rap version, shehnaaz is seen cribbing about her feelings not being reciprocated and says, “Tuhada kutta Tommy, sadda kutta kutta? Kya karu main mar jaun? Meri koi feelings nahi hai?”. Social media creator, Yashraj, has converted it into a hilarious rap with dhol beats in the backdrop, giving the whole dialogue a Bhangra feels. The video also features Shah Rukh Khan giving dhol beats from his film Mohabbatein.

Shakti and Mukti Mohan have been in the headlines after their video from Punit Pathak’s wedding with Nidhi Moony Singh’s wedding went viral. They were seen grooving to many latest Bollywood tracks.