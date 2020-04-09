Putting all speculations to rest, Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna has finally confirmed a sequel of India’s first superhero genre television series. Mukesh essayed the titular role in Shaktimaan along with that of his alter ego, Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri. Also Read - Ramayana, Mahabharat Help Break Coronavirus Lockdown, Take Doordarshan to Top of Charts

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Mukesh shared, "For the last three years, we have been working towards bringing out the second edition of Shaktimaan, which is contemporary but rooted in our values. We were working on the sequel because people wanted to know, aage kya hua (what happened next)."

While deciding on a lead actor to play the titular role, Mukesh asserted how Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar have a set image before the audiences and will not fit in the superhero character. He said nor will Tiger Shroff fit into the role since he doesn't have the spiritual face that is needed to play the character.

Taking a jibe at Ekta Kapoor while discussing the new theme, Mukesh said, “The new version of Shaktimaan cannot be the way Ekta Kapoor made Mahabharat (in 2008) by putting a tattoo on Draupadi’s shoulder. She had said that she was making Mahabharat for modern people. Sanskriti kabhi modern nahi ho sakti, putri. Jis din Sanskriti ko modern karoge, khatam ho jayegi (Culture can never be modern. The day you try to make culture modern, it will be over). We will talk about new issues and problems – like today’s today’s problem with the kids, environmental problems, addiction to technology etc. in the new version of Shaktimaan.”

Slamming Ekta further, Mukesh, who played played Bhishma in the BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, added, “I can’t let anyone murder Shaktimaan as Ekta has murdered Mahabharat. I had talks with big television production companies but things didn’t work out because it didn’t fall in their strategy. It’s their loss as whoever makes Shaktimaan will earn money. Now, I have a deal with someone. If the serial name would be ‘Kyunki Greek Bhi Kabhi Hindustani The,’ then I would accept Ekta’s Mahabharat. Who has given them the right to slaughter an epic? They have changed the actual version of Devarath’s ‘Bhishma Pratigya’ to something else and created a vamp-like image for Satyavati, among other things in the show. They tried to be smarter than Vyas muni (Ved Vyasa, who wrote Mahabharata) to which I have an objection. I want to point out that Ramayana and Mahabharata are not mythologies, they are our histories.”

Shaktimaan‘s sequel, like its intial series, will not show bloodshed or use of armaments. Like the original superhero drama, the new version too will show the superhero achieving his powers “through meditation and unlocking the five chakras of the body through Kundalini Yoga.”