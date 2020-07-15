The trailer of Vidya Balan’s upcoming film Shakuntala Devi is out and it looks promising to the viewers. Vidya Balan aces the role of the woman known as the human-computer with humour, wit and charm. Shakuntala Devi: The Human-Computer is all set to release on Amazon Prime on July 31. The film directed by Anu Menon, also features Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta. Also Read - After Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan Resumes Work After 3 Months Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Shakuntala Devi is a genius who was discovered at the age of five when she solved a math problem meant for 18-year-old students. Also starring actor Sanya Malhotra as Vidya's on-screen daughter, the movie revolves around, Shakuntala Devi and celebrates the woman who made math fun! The trailer of Shakuntala Devi shows Vidya Balan's journey from becoming a maths genius to utmost perfection. Her dialogue delivery and performance makes her fans fall in love with her. The trailer also has Sanya Malhotra, their bittersweet relationship as mother-daughter duo also gets highlighted.

Watch the trailer here:



Earlier, Vidya was quoted as saying by PTI, “I am extremely excited to play the ‘human computer’ Shakuntala Devi on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with math…and she completely turns that perception on its head. How incredible that The Math Genius, The Human Computer, was a small-town Indian girl, who took the world by storm.” Shakuntala Devi is touted to be a unique tale of the human mind and relationships and will hit the big screens in summer 2020.

Shakuntala Devi will be available on July 31 from 12am IST.