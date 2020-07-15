The makers of Shakuntala Devi: The Human-Computer starring Vidya Balan have released the trailer. Vidya aces the character of genius human-computer with wit and charm and gets appreciated for her work from fans and netizens. The film is based on the life of legendary mathematician and who was also called a Human-Computer. Shakuntala Devi is slated to be directly streamed on Amazon Prime Video from July 31, 2020. Also Read - Shakuntala Devi Trailer Out: Vidya Balan Aces The Role of Genius Mathematician Gracefully- Watch

Having waited on the edge for long, the fans literally dropped their jaws in awe as the 2:47 minutes trailer unfolded. Vidya Balan wins the heart of people, who lauds Shakuntala for being a super-genius. Netizens also love the way Sanya Malhotra portrayed the character of a daughter. Also Read - After Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan Resumes Work After 3 Months Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the review of the trailer. He wrote, “Looks sooo good… Expecting a gripping narrative + strong performances from the talented cast [#VidyaBalan, #SanyaMalhotra, #AmitSadh, #JisshuSengupta]… #ShakuntalaDevi is based on the life of the mathematical genius… #ShakuntalaDeviTrailer” Also Read - Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan’s Upcoming Film Gets a Release Date For Digital Release, Know Date, Time, Platform And Everything

One of the users wrote, “#ShakuntalaDeviTrailer Shines! Waiting!!!! Anu Menon has already impressed me with #FourMoreShotsPlease”. Another user said, “Video: #VidyaBalan is ‘bold and daring’ as she transforms into human calculator #ShakuntalaDevi in the trailer of her biopic”. The third one wrote, “How amazing is #ShakuntalaDeviTrailer and mainly how amazing is Vidya Balan in it. How does she do it each time? Her chemistry with her maths and Sanya Malhotra looks amazing. Can’t wait to watch the magic this cast is created.”

Have a look at more Twitter reactions of the trailer:

“Jab Amazing ban sakti hu toh normal kyun banu ? “ So excited to watch this film ! Loved the #ShakuntalaDeviTrailer .All the best to this amazing cast @vidya_balan @sanyamalhotra07 @Jisshusengupta @TheAmitSadh pic.twitter.com/sDcCLifLyP — Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) July 15, 2020

As usual, @vidya_balan rocks this one as wel! Her cheekyness and awesomeness of portraying every each of her character is just WOW! #ShakuntalaDeviTrailer 😍 @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/piphKahZv8 — Meghna 🐻 (@MeghnaSN) July 15, 2020

When I can be amazing, why be normal- the line I would be using all my life now 😃 @vidya_balan, how do you manage to sink in every character so well. And most excited to watch @Jisshusengupta ❤️#ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime #ShakuntalaDeviTrailer — sana farzeen (@SanaFarzeen) July 15, 2020

Shakuntala Devi – The True Story of India’s Math Genius is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions & Vikram Malhotra. It is co-produced by Shikhaa Sharma. The trailer also has a glimpse of Amit Sadh, who is paired opposite Sanya in the film.