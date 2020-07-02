With theaters being shut since mid-March due to coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood movies will be releasing on OTT platforms. The decision has been taken considering in mind the delay in theatres re-opening amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the growing spread of the coronavirus in India. There are several films that will be released online and one of them is Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi. It will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video from July 31 at 12am IST. Also Read - Fatima Sana Shaikh on Dating Rumours With Sanya Malhotra: We Are Good Friends, They Assumed The Worst

The film directed by Anu Menon, is based on Maths wizard Shakuntala Devi played by Vidya. She is a genius who was discovered at the age of five when she solved a math problem meant for 18-year-old students. Also starring actor Sanya Malhotra as Vidya’s on-screen daughter, the movie revolves around, Shakuntala Devi and celebrates the woman who made math fun! Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo Tongue Twister Challenge: Vidya Balan, Ananya Panday, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao And Others Ace The Challenge

Vidya Balan took to Instagram to announce the good news. She wrote, “#ShakuntalaDevi premieres on @PrimeVideoIN on 31st July 2020 (sic).” Also Read - 7 Bollywood Movies to Release on Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar And Netflix

Watch here:

Apart from Vidya and Sanya, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh will also be seen in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

Last year, director Anu Menon talked about the film and said she saw Shakuntala Devi as an incredible story. “I have always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and felt that hers is an incredible story that had to be told. She was an extraordinary woman, who lived ahead of her times and on her own terms, unapologetically,” she said.