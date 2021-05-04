Mumbai: Actor Shama Sikander recently talked about the drastic change in her looks and transformation from earlier days to now. In an interview, Shama confessed that she has undergone cosmetic procedures like botox and eats healthy and regularly workouts. In an interview with E-Times, Shama Sikander has dismissed rumours that claim she has gone under the knife to change her appearance. “There is no plastic surgery involved in my case. I don’t know why people say I got plastic surgery done, when it is just cosmetic procedures. When people saw me I was a growing up girl. So certain physical changes were still going on. But from now on if I change completely then you tell me,” 39-year-old told. Also Read - Shama Sikander Rubbishes Rumour of Going Under The Knife, Says 'It is My Life, I Can do Whatever I Want'

Shama Sikander talked about things she has worked on like eating good food and meditation. “I work out right, I eat right and I meditate, so the change on my skin is also because of this. People didn’t see me for so many years when I had gone out of the industry and was going through depression. I have taken botox treatment but that doesn’t come under the category of a corrective surgery. I have not gone under the knife”, said Shama. Also Read - Shama Sikander on Battling Bipolar Disorder And Depression: 'Darkest Space Any Human Being Can Ever Be In'

“At the same time, people shouldn’t be bothered at all if any actor or actress is going for plastic surgery. At the end of the day, it is their hard-earned money. People can of course have opinions, but trolling I don’t understand. Trolls rarely affect me now, all thanks to the meditation that I practice on a regular basis. That helps me keep calm,” said Shama Sikander. Also Read - Shama Sikander Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Legs in Sultry Photo

On the work front, Shama was last seen in Baal Veer. She made her debut with Ye Meri Life Hai in 2003