Mumbai: A few days ago, we saw Sunny Leone breaking the internet with her nude photo that was shot for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar. Sunny was seen posing nude with a big hat that covered her assets. She also wore stylish high stilettos. And Today, we saw another actor Shama Sikander copying the same pose of that of Sunny. Shama Sikander too posed nude without wearing anything. She was too holding an oversized black jute hat to pose for the camera. One of the user commented on the post and wrote: “This pose is same as Sunny Leone. Copied”. Also Read - Shama Sikander Accepts Taking Botox: No Plastic Surgery Involved in My Case

While sharing the super hot and sensuous photo on Instagram, Shama Sikander captioned: “Its Hat season…😉🥰 . . . #hats #fashion #style #love #newyork #beautiful #happiness #loveyourself #motivation #positivevibes #inspiration”. Also Read - Shama Sikander Rubbishes Rumour of Going Under The Knife, Says 'It is My Life, I Can do Whatever I Want'

Have a look at Shama Sikander’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

Also Read - Shama Sikander on Battling Bipolar Disorder And Depression: 'Darkest Space Any Human Being Can Ever Be In'

Now, look at Sunny Leone’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Shama Sikander never misses a chance to flaunt her hotness. She has earlier shared pictures sporting racy bikinis, covered only in a bedsheet and outfits that help her flaunt her hourglass figure and accentuate her curves.

A few days ago, Shama talked about the drastic change in her looks and transformation from earlier days to now. She had confessed that she has undergone cosmetic procedures like botox and eats healthy and regular workouts. In an interview with E-Times, Shama Sikander has dismissed rumours that claim she has gone under the knife to change her appearance. “There is no plastic surgery involved in my case. I don’t know why people say I got plastic surgery done, when it is just cosmetic procedures. When people saw me I was a growing up girl. So certain physical changes were still going on. But from now on if I change completely then you tell me,” 39-year-old told.